Sheriff's Department closes office to public to keep safety top priority

The Athens County Sheriff's Office is currently closing to the public to keep the safety and health of its employees and community a top priority.

However, the department says it will continue to respond to all emergency calls as normal.

The department made the announcement Friday morning in a news release.

According to the release, the department is currently implementing proactive measures regarding COVID-19 with the hope that social distancing and reducing exposure will help limit the spread of the virus.

The department says if you wish to file a report, call 740-593-6633 and select the appropriate option. For the immediate future, the department encourages non-emergency reports be filed via phone.

The release says the department takes the duty to ensure public health and safety very seriously and need to remain healthy in order to continue serving our community.