Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in fatal shooting in Pomeroy

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting in Pomeroy.

According to the sheriff’s office, a call about shots fired at 648 Osborne St. came in at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The call came from a person transporting the victim to Holzer Emergency Room in Pomeroy.

The victim died from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

They say the suspect, Tammy Neace, 45, is considered armed and dangerous.

Neace has brown hair, green eyes and is driving a white 2001 Hyundai sedan with Ohio plates FIX 8138.

Investigators believe she could have fled the state. At this time they are not releasing the name of the victim.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation from London, Ohio, is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

The Meigs County Prosecutor’s office was on scene to assist with search warrants.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.