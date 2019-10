The northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are closed in Charleston due to a shooting.

The road is closed just north of the I-66/I-77 split. No other information is being released at this time, including if there are any injuries.

Metro 911 is advising drivers to avoid the area.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep clicking on the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.