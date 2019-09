Shots were fired at a bar early Saturday morning in Downtown Huntington, Huntington Police said.

Huntington Police, Huntington Fire and Cabell EMS were on the scene outside of The Lantern.

The shots fired was reported around 2:50 Saturday morning. No word on any injuries.

The 800 block of 4th Ave. is closed as police investigate.

Huntington Police said no arrests have been made at this time.