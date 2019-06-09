One man injured after a shooting in Huntington Sunday

Police responded to a shooting on the 1900 block of Tenth Avenue in Huntington early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Hank Dial says the victim, Robert Taylor, 32, was shot in the leg just after midnight. His injuries did not appear life-threatening.

Taylor refused Police and EMS assistance and was taken to the hospital by a friend for treatment.

Police investigated last night but have not determined a cause for how it occurred due to a highly uncooperative victim.

