Shooting investigated in Cross Lanes area

A shooting that happened Tuesday night is under investigation in the Cross Lanes area, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies didn’t release details about the shooting, but they urged residents to be vigilant about their safety “during our current situation.”

Investigators also referred to two armed robberies during the last few days in Kanawha County.

The sheriff’s department released the following statement:

“While this pandemic affects our way of living bear in mind two things. One: it is good to take care of one another and help when you're able to do so safely and following health department guidelines. And two: keep your guard up for someone who may try to take advantage of the changes and make you a victim … We encourage everyone to be as vigilant as they are kind.”

Deputies say more details about Tuesday’s shooting will be released sometime Wednesday.

