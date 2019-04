Police are investigating a reported shooting at the GoMart station along 16th Street in Dunbar, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They say a patient walked into Thomas Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews with Dunbar police and fire, as well as Kanawha County EMS, are responding.

No other details are available at this time, but we have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.