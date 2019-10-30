Shooting investigation in Portsmouth

Police are investigating multiple scenes after a shooting sent one woman to the hospital.

It happened near the 2700 block of Ritchie Street and the Scioto Trail area Wednesday, just after midnight.

The Portsmouth Police Department says a detective was in the area and heard shots being fired.

He then witnessed a man running down the street with a rifle. A second person was seen running from the area. Police officers were able to find them along with a firearm.

Police say a hospital in the area told them a woman with multiple gun shot wounds came to the emergency room. Officers were able to determine she was injured on Scioto Trail. She was taken to a trauma center.

There's no word on her condition.

Investigators say there are multiple locations involved in this incident. They found a second weapon on Ritchie Street.

No names have been released.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification is also investigating.

If anyone has any information, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Investigations Bureau at 740-354-1600.