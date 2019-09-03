One dead after Kanawha County shooting

UPDATE 9/3/19 @ 2:25 p.m.

One person is dead after a shooting in Kanawha County Tuesday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the shooting happened near Paradise Lane in Rutledge. One person was shot.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. We have a crew at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/3/19

Sheriff's deputies are currently investigating a shooting that happened in the Rutledge area Tuesday afternoon.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is on scene investigating.

