UPDATE | Man dead in Mingo County shooting

UPDATE 1/21/20 @ 6:45 p.m.

A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday in the Hell Creek area of Delbarton, Mingo County Sheriff James Smith said.

A person is in custody, according to the sheriff.

Deputies are still on the scene taking statements, and West Virginia State Police troopers are assisting.

Details about what led up to the shooting are unavailable at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

