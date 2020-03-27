Shooting over dog ends in two arrests

A fight over a dog ended in a shooting in Hurricane.

It happened Thursday at 7 p.m. along Lakeview Drive.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards tells WSAZ a group of people got into an argument over a dog, it turned physical and one person was shot in the leg.

Hurricane Police responded to the incident and were able to arrest the suspect on scene.

Mayor Edwards says Travis Wilson was charged with two counts of malicious wounding and Elizabeth Moss was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of battery.

The victim's name has not been released, but the mayor says the person is expected to make a full recovery.