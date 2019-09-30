Man taken to hospital after reported shooting

A shooting was reported to Metro 911 dispatchers Monday night in Sissonville.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ that a person arrived at a home along Sisson Drive and told the people there they had been shot.

That happened just before 8 p.m.

Sgt. Brian Humphries with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department said that the victim, who was shot in the stomach, is now at the hospital.

Detectives are now conducting interviews trying to figure out where the shooting happened.

No other information is available at this time.

