UPDATE | One transported to hospital after Dunbar shooting

UPDATE 10/28/19 @ 9:45 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in Dunbar Monday morning.

According to Dunbar Police, the victim said he was walking in the alley behind Dunbar Village Plaza. He said he was looking down at his cell phone when he was shot in the leg.

He walked to the front of the building and was then taken to the hospital.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Kanawha County.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ one person was shot in the leg.

It happened in the alleyway behind Dunbar Village Plaza.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Multiple agencies are on the scene.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.