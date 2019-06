A shooting Tuesday evening sent one person to the hospital in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue.

Our crew at the scene says it's an active scene and some residents aren't being allowed to leave their homes.

Charleston Police say the victim is stable. There's no word about a suspect at this time.

