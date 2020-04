Charleston Police are on the scene of a shooting on the city's west side.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Park Avenue and Central Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The extent of that person's injuries is unclear.

No other information has been released.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

