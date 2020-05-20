Shooting sends person to hospital in Huntington

One person is hurt Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in the 1000 block of 22nd Street, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say the victim is being transported to the hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries are unknown.

Additional details, including information about a suspect, are also unavailable at this time.

Several Huntington Police Department officers are on the scene, and 22nd Street between 10th Avenue and Guthrie Court is closed at this time.

We have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

