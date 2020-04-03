Shooting victim in stable condition, police work to identify suspects

The Charleston Police Department has released more details about a shooting that happened late Thursday night.

Charleston Police say they responded to the 300 block of Elm Street and found Spencer Fontaine, 31, of Charleston with a gunshot wound to the back.

Fontaine was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

No suspects have been identified.

Charleston Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

