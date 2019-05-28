Shooting victim shows up at Huntington hospital

A shooting victim showed up at the Cabell Huntington Hospital ER early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near the corner of 17th St. and Artisan Ave. a little before 1:30.

Dispatchers were told the victim was put into a vehicle and taken away from the scene before police arrived. Dispatchers say a short time later, a shooting victim was brought to the emergency room at Cabell Huntington Hospital in a private vehicle.

There is no word on the victim's condition, or if there are any suspects.

