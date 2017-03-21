Advertisement

Shoplifter hits and points gun at Huntington Mall employees

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(AP)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 21, 2017 at 6:59 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is facing a long list of charges after Barboursville police say a shoplifting spree ended violently.

Court records say Monday Travis Striker, 24, from Charleston stole thousands of dollars worth of property from several stores at the Huntington Mall.

Striker is charged with grand larceny, brandishing a deadly weapon and assault and battery.

The criminal complaint says the suspect tried to escape through a restaurant after he was confronted by the mall security officer at the food court.

Barboursville Police say Striker took 12 pairs of RayBan sunglasses from a store.

Striker gave police the name of his handicap brother when he was arrested.

Police say outside the mall, the security officer and two other store employees told Striker police had been notified, but the criminal complaint says Striker hit one of the men and shoved the other two. Then the complaint says he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them before taking off running through the mall parking lot.

Police say they caught up with Striker and arrested him before he left mall property.

Striker was video-arraigned at the Western Regional Jail Tuesday.

Court documents say Striker had been suspected of shoplifting at the mall on numerous occasions prior to his arrest.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30. He’s being held on a $110,000 bond.

