Shoppers Slowly Trickle Back to Ohio's Malls, Retail Shops

Ohio is taking the first steps toward reviving its economy with the opening of malls and retail shops. But if the first day of shopping on Tuesday is any indication, the restart will come at a slow pace.

Shopkeepers and joggers outnumbered customers in the normally bustling Short North neighborhood of Columbus.

At a mall in Toledo, roughly two out of three stores at the mall were closed behind metal gates.

Gov. Mike DeWine expects 90% of the state’s economy will be restarted by week’s end when barbershops, hair salons and outdoor restaurant dining also comes back.