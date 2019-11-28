Shoppers get an early start on Black Friday in Charleston

Some people ended their Thanksgiving meals a little earlier this year to get a spot in line for some of the best deals.

"We have been doing this for years," said veteran shopper, Beth Cox as she stood in line waiting for Target to open up their doors.

Target at Southridge opened their doors at 5 p.m. Thursday and Cox was one of many waiting to get her hands on some good deals.

"We hit every place. I finish my shopping tonight. I am done with Christmas tonight."

Cox says she typically stays out until the morning hours searching for all the best deals. She also isn't the only one willing to stand in line for the best deals.

"I've come (for) about five years," said Heather Hudson, a faithful Target shopper on Black Friday. "We usually end up buying a TV every year but really nothing in particular, just a fun tradition."

Target will close it's doors at 1 a.m. Black Friday but re-open at 7 a.m. for round two.