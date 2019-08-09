Short chase ends in crash in Huntington

A short pursuit ended with a crash in Huntington, West Virginia Friday morning.

The chase ended on Hal Greer Boulevard. Our crew at the scene says it happened between the I-64 entrance ramps and Washington Boulevard/Enslow Boulevard.

The Huntington Police Department, Cabell County Sheriff's Office, and West Virginia State Police responded.

Investigators have not told us yet why they were chasing the suspect. There is no word yet on possible injuries from the crash. We are working to confirm more details with investigators.

