Short-term rentals to resume in Myrtle Beach with restrictions

The Myrtle Beach City Council approved an executive order that will allow for short-term rentals to resume operations, with restrictions.

This executive order gives hotels, motels, campgrounds and other short-term rentals the ability to honor reservations that are presently on the books between May 1 and May 15. It is referred to in the order as a soft opening period, and short-term rentals cannot accept new reservations during that two-week period.

New reservations can be taken after May 15.

In the order, short-term rentals must take all steps necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to sanitation and hygiene requirements as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The executive order also calls for bellmen and valet service to be suspended for the time being. The exception would be for those who are disabled or handicapped and have a state-issued placard, or those over the age of 65 who require assistance.

Service elevators will also be limited to one employee at a time, according to the order. For guest elevators, only one guest will be allowed on an elevator at a time, unless they are a member of the same party. Face masks must also be worn.

The order also calls for the creation of the Myrtle Beach Coronavirus Recovery Task Force. That group will advise city council and monitor spikes in COVID-19 cases, food and drug supplies, and executive orders from Gov. Henry McMaster.

Short-term rentals in Myrtle Beach have been prohibited through the month of April following an emergency order the city council passed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune expressed her opposition to allowing short-term rentals to resume, but said she wanted to have something on the books to allow for restrictions.

“It is virtually impossible to control where people are coming from,” Bethune said.

