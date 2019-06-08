Shortage of Police in Lincoln County

Hamlin Mayor, David Adkins says there is a shortage of Sheriff Deputies in Lincoln County.

"For ration, there's supposed to be one officer for every thousand residents. We've got three officers covering twenty thousand residents and that's county wide," said Adkins.

Adkins says there is one Sheriff and four Deputies total for the county. He also says two of those Deputies have to stay in the court house.

"If they get one call, you know, you got nobody left really because, you know on domestic, if there's two around you want to send two because you never know what you're getting into," said Adkins.

State Police do play a big role in helping make up for the remainder. But even Troopers say the calls can sometimes pile up and make arriving on time hard, due to not having a big police force.

"If the Troopers get called out to the Yawkey area, then Hamlin basically doesn't have anyone," said Arthur Chaney a Hamlin resident. "That's just the way it goes. They're going to have to do something but I don't know what it is. I don't know the answer."

Adkins says ever since the coal severance tax was lost, the county has been hurting financially.

Both Adkins and Troopers say it's not the agencies fault. It's simply the funds that are hurting the county.