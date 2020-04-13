Shots fired during brush fire; officer involved in crash

A South Charleston Police Department officer was involved in a crash Monday night after a brush fire that involved shots fired from nearby, our crew at the scene says.

The incident was reported just before 9:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Berry Hills Drive.

Investigators say as they were at the scene, someone began firing shots at them. No one was hurt.

Firefighters also noticed a fire rekindling at a home nearby. Additional law enforcement was called to the scene, and that’s when the officer crashed, also escaping injury.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

