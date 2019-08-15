Shots fired in Charleston; Three later arrested after traffic stop in South Charleston

Three people were arrested after a traffic stop in South Charleston early Thursday morning after police received a call of shots fired in Charleston.

It happened in the 800 block of Kanawha Boulevard East. Charleston Police say they found four shell casings at the scene.

A South Charleston officer was then following a Ford Escape in the Dunbar area.

The officer ran the license plate, and it came back that the car had improper tags. The Ford Escape also matched a description Charleston Police had received about a vehicle involved in a shots fired call in Charleston.

The South Charleston police officer then tried to stop the vehicle as it crossed the toll bridge into Dunbar. The car turned onto Fairlawn Avenue and stopped.

Officers found two handguns inside the car. Three adults were arrested: two men and one woman.