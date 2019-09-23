Showers barely settle dust

The Monday showers pattern behaved as advertised. “Scrawny” and scattered in nature, the rains managed to dampen roads and gardens but failed to have much tangible benefit.

Sure some ragweed pollen was washed from the sky, but pollen counts were way past their peak and already waning before the rain. Gardens and landscapes did get a “syringing” of dampness but failed to benefit from a soaking. The nearly 2 tenths of an inch in Charleston brought the monthly rainfall in West Virginia’s capital city to .3”. That is just enough to eclipse the driest September on record back in 2008 when .11” fell.

In Huntington two showers, one in the morning and another in the evening, barely measured .01” (1 one hundredth of an inch). That means September of 2019 will not be the first rainless month since records began in the late 1800s. Still the monthly 1903 record of a mere .11” (eleven one hundredths) remains in jeopardy should the last week of the month go rainless.

With burning bans in effect in all of West Virginia and parts of Kentucky a week before the official start of fall fire season, the specter of a bad fire season has foresters on edge heading into October.

As for fall foliage, some early browning of leaves is similar to recent dry years. Still those years did manage some good color. The key will be surviving the new surge of heat this weekend into next week and hoping we get some welcomed rains in October.

Meanwhile stream flows are slowly falling and sandbars are becoming more common on small rivers like the Mud, Guyandotte and Twelve Pole in West Virginia, the Little Sandy and Tygart Creek in Kentucky and the Raccoon Creek and Scioto River in Ohio. Those stream flows will go a long way to determine the official designation of a drought.

