Vaping sign in mall causes controversy

Vaping is the latest teen trend.

But with the trend comes warnings. Several health organizations including the CDC, FDA and the surgeon general's office, have released warnings about the health effects of vaping.

The surgeon general's office says that some flavors in e-cigarettes can lead to serious lung disease and on top of that nicotine can impact kids growing brains and lead to addictions to other drugs.

But Carl Wellman, owner of That Vape Shop, says vaping has saved his life.

"I don’t think that anybody enjoyed smoking more than I did,” he said.

After regularly smoking two packs of cigarettes a day, he began vaping and that's when he saw a decrease in his smoking habits.

"Before I knew it, three and a half days I put the cigarettes down and I didn't realize it,” Wellman said.

That's why he has a sign outside of his stores that says "vaping saves lives.” According to the Royal College of Physicians in England, vaping is 95 percent less harmful than cigarettes, which is something that Wellman hopes people who are long-time smokers listen to.

"If something's going to save your life, you might want to give it a chance,” he said.

But not everyone agrees with the sign. Kara Ross, a mother of two, says kids could be negatively influenced by the message.

"Now they're bringing back something that's even more harmful, and it still has the addictive nicotine in it,” she said.

But Wellman says that he’s seen vaping change people's lives for the better.

"When you've got an older person coming in and says 'thank you so much for getting me off those cigarettes,' that right there makes the whole thing worth it,” he said.