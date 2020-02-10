‘Sign’ of the times, new development planned in Russell, Ky.

An updated sign installed Monday at Russell Plaza along U.S. 23 is the first phase of a new development coming to the area.

Around 13 additional acres of undeveloped land behind the Best Western Hotel will be transformed into stores, restaurants and other businesses.

The new stores will join staples in the plaza such as Lowe’s, Arby’s, as well as a pet shop, salons, and other restaurants and stores.

Ronald Cartee is the owner of the land. He tells WSAZ he has been working with the state and the city of Russell to help getting the project moving.

“It was almost a no-brainer to try to develop what we could to be proactive with businesses in the city of Russell,” Mayor Ron Simpson said.

Cartee says he’s been in talks with businesses interested in developing on one of the 11 lots on the 13 acres. However, he’s not confirming what businesses he’s talked to until deals are finalized.

It’s estimated at least 100 jobs will come with the development.

“Everything is going to work out great,” Cartee said.

There’s no timeline of when dirt will start moving, but Cartee says he expects to give some names of businesses within the next two weeks.

