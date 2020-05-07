Signs recognize Herbert Hoover class of 2020

If a high school diploma came with a specialization in life experiences, the seniors at Herbert Hoover High School would most certainly earn it.

The class of 2020 doesn't know if they will even get to have an actual graduation ceremony. Although one is planned for June 23, it all depends on the COVID-19 situation in West Virginia.

But these students know that in life it's not just about what happens to you, it's how you respond.

The HHHS class of 2020 never stepped foot in an actual high school building.

They'd just completed eighth grade when flooding in June of 2016 destroyed their school building.

The floodwaters devastated families, ruined homes, and their school. But it didn't take their Huskie spirit.

And now the teens who didn't get to have a high school, and who didn't get to even finish class in their makeshift classrooms are being celebrated for all to see.

To honor the teens, parents and volunteers on Thursday put up nearly 100 signs in the grass around Poca Valley Bank along Elkview Road in Elkview. Each one pictures the class members.

