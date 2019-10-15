Silver Alert issued for missing Charleston man

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a man missing from Charleston who is mentally challenged, city police say.

George Harvey Hunter, 58, has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen at his home in the 800 block of Eastview Heights Drive.

Hunter was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a gray hoodie, brown jacket, and brown shoes. Investigators say he has a foot injury and has trouble walking long distances.

Anyone with information about where Hunter could be is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111. West Virginia State Police helped get the Silver Alert issued.

