Silver Alert issued for missing Kanawha County man

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for an elderly man from Clendenin who suffers from Alzheimer’s, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Calvin Hunt Sr., 80, also is diabetic and has a history of seizures. He left his house around 3:30 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

Deputies say Hunt’s last dose of insulin was due to be administered around the time he left home. He left in a 2005 gold Ford Taurus. There is no license plate on the car.

Investigators say Hunt has no cell phone and there is no GPS device in his vehicle.

Area volunteer fire departments are assisting with the search. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office also has patrol and detective units helping out.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle or Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

