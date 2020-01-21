Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man

A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man who left home Tuesday evening and hasn’t been seen since, Ravenswood Police say.

Ron Ray, 73, who has Alzheimer’s, left his home around 5:30 p.m. in Ravenswood, according to investigators.

They say Ray left in a gold 2014 Nissan Rogue with West Virginia registration SQ 031853. Police say he possibly may be headed to the Dunbar area. Ray does not carry a cellphone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ravenswood Police or their local 911 agency.

