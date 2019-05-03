Silver Alert issued in Martin County, Ky.

Deputies in Martin County are asking for the public's help locating an elderly man with dementia.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Glen Booth, 80, who last seen at Big Lots in South Williamson.

He is described as 5 feet 11 and about 180 pounds.

Booth was last seen in a burgundy 2008 Ford Taurus, with Kentucky tag 689-1DC.

According to the sheriff, Booth is in the early stages of dementia.

You are asked to call the Martin County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky State Police or local authorities if you see Booth or a vehicle matching that description.

The Martin County Sheriff's Department can be reached at 606-298-2828. Kentucky State Police can be reached at 606-433-7711.

