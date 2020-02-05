Simple ideas to keep your family healthy during flu outbreak

More than two dozen school districts in our region have been forced to close over the last week after so many students and teachers have come down with the flu and other illnesses.

“This is probably the busiest season that I can recall in a few years,” said Dr. Ish Stevens at Ashland Children’s Clinic. He says the strain of flu going around the region is “aggressive.”

King’s Daughters Medical Center says in the month of January, they confirmed 1,500 cases of the flu.

“The vaccine just can’t possibly protect against all the different strains,” said Dr. Stevens. “Currently there is a ‘B’ strain that appears that the vaccine did not protect as well against it. So many of these children were vaccinated, but they still have the flu.”

It’s not just the flu going around. Dr. Stevens says several cases of strep throat are also being treated.

Some easy ways to keep your family healthy can simply be eeping a sick person in your home as separated from the rest of the house as possible.

Wash jackets and backpacks and wipe down other school supplies. Dr. Stevens even suggests showering and changing clothes as soon as the family gets home so that they’re not carrying any germs around the house.

Other ways to keep the family safe is encouraging healthy eating habits.

Dr. Stevens says eating clean and not feeding children processed or fast food helps build their immune system. He says it’s just another layer of protection and staying healthy.

As for when the outbreak my let up, it’s hard to tell.

“We had a pretty good early peak. We had some cases in November, then it kind of subsided, but now we have this monster. It's very unpredictable.”

