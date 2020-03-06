Singer A.J. Croce cancels as opening act for America's 50th Anniversary Tour

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Health concerns have caused a performer to cancel his performance which was set to be a part of the Marshall Artists Series.
Under doctor's orders, performer A.J. Croce has canceled his appearance as the opening act for America's 50th Anniversary Tour.
The Grammy Award-Winning band will still perform at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center as originally planned.
That performance is set to take place Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656, or order tickets online at ticketmaster.com. You may also visit the box office location in the Joan C. Edwards playhouse on Marshall University's campus.