Singer A.J. Croce cancels as opening act for America's 50th Anniversary Tour

Health concerns have caused a performer to cancel his performance which was set to be a part of the Marshall Artists Series.

Under doctor's orders, performer A.J. Croce has canceled his appearance as the opening act for America's 50th Anniversary Tour.

The Grammy Award-Winning band will still perform at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center as originally planned.

That performance is set to take place Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656, or order tickets online at ticketmaster.com. You may also visit the box office location in the Joan C. Edwards playhouse on Marshall University's campus.

