Singer Leon Redbone dies at 69

Leon Redbone, a singer who reveled in the ragtime music of vaudeville with his gravelly voice, died early Thursday. He was 69.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that early this morning, May 30th 2019, Leon Redbone crossed the delta for that beautiful shore ...,” according to his official website.

Redbone was one of the more distinct and characters in music with his sunglasses, Panama hat and thick mustache.

GenXers may remember his frequent appearances on Saturday Night Live and The Muppet Show. Younger audiences know him as the snowman from the movie "Elf."

Much of his personal history is a mystery.

He was believe to be Canadian, because he first emerged as a performer in Toronto in the 1970s, according to an Allmusic.com biography.

“A Canadian magazine profile in the ’80s reported that his birth name was Dickran Gobalian, though Redbone has never confirmed or denied that,” the biography says.

Redbone’s musical style was a revival of pre-World War II ragtime, jazz, and blues sounds, recalling the work of performers ranging from Jelly Roll Morton and Bing Crosby to blackface star Emmett Miller.

