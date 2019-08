A sink hole has closed part of a street in Portsmouth, and drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

According to city officials on Friday, Coles Boulevard will be closed from Kenroe Street to Brant Avenue due to that sink hole. The city has contracted someone to fix it.

The closure is in effect through the weekend. Drivers asked to use Kinney's Lane as the route to Southern Ohio Medical Center.

