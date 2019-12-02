Sissonville man found with two guns in his backpack at Yeager Airport

A Sissonville man was found by TSA with two guns in his backpack on Thanksgiving Day in Charleston.

Two loaded handguns, one with thirteen bullets and one with seven bullets, were found at the security checkpoint.

The guns were confiscated and the man was detained and questioned before being cited on weapons charges.

Last year, Yeager Airport's TSA found six handguns at the security checkpoint. This recent finding results in a passing of last year's number.

According to a release from TSA, a typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a security checkpoint is a $4,100 fine.