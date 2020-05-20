Site for new Meadows Elementary not set in stone, officials exploring other locations

Earlier this week, the Superintendent of Cabell County Schools told WSAZ.com he believed a prime location for the future Meadows Elementary was in Ritter Park. However, Park Commissioner Gordon Jones said he believed otherwise, urging the school district to look for other alternatives, saying Ritter Park was “not for sale.”

Wednesday, Superintendent Ryan Saxe released a statement regarding the future building site after meeting with the PTO Board.

“Today I met with parents representing the Meadows Elementary PTO Board, several members of the school’s Local School Improvement Council and school staff to share with them an apology for how they learned of one of the several possibilities for a new school,” said Superintendent Ryan Saxe. “We had a very productive conversation and have decided to continue to explore several other sites and hope to incorporate a focus on the arts at the new Meadows Elementary, no matter where it is located. We are already busy organizing a series of virtual public meetings to discuss our ideas so far, receive external input, and to work collaboratively as a community to develop a plan of action for Meadows Elementary, as well as addressing other district needs. I believe, by working together, we can form the best plan to improve our facilities for the benefit of our students, now and in the future.”

