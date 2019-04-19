Six arrested in theft ring

Six people have been arrested, accused of being involved in a theft ring that involved trying to take old, non-working TV's in new boxes to Wal-Mart for cash.

The Boyd County Sheriff's Office arrested Donnie Curtis, Michael Hunt, Beverly Crawford, Amber Gibson, Theresa Townsend and Daryl Bueter on charges of theft and engaging in an organized crime/criminal syndicate for retail theft.

Curtis, Hunt, Gibson and Townsand all are from Covington, Ky. Crawford and Bueter are from Falmouth, Ky., which is just south of Covington.

Deputies say the six are accused of attempting to deceive Wal-Mart locations in South Point, Ohio as well as Ashland and Cannonsburg, Ky. by taking TV's that didn't work back in new boxes, in an effort to receive cash on the return.

Deputies say they found a utility trailer full of broken TV's the suspects were going to use on the crime spree.

All were taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.