Six more cases of COVID-19 linked to nursing home confirmed

A nursing home in Wayne County says they have confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday evening.

In total, 72 cases of the virus have been confirmed at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the last week.

Nursing home officials say 39 patients and 33 staff members have tested positive. A last batch of 10 tests came back with results Tuesday evening.

One patient at the facility died Saturday from virus-related complications.

“This completes the testing of all our patients and employees,” the facility said in a release.

“We have received many prayers, thoughts and well-wishes from across Wayne County and West Virginia and they are very much appreciated,” it went on to say.