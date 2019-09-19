Six people arrested on multiple drug charges

A drug investigation lead police to what they're calling a nuisance home.

According to a news release, the Ashland Police Department Field Operations units conducted an investigation Tuesday at a home at 1813 Hilton Avenue.

The release stated that there was a history of multiple narcotic violations.

Suspected methamphetamine and heroin along with drug paraphernalia were recovered after obtaining a search warrant and executing it.

Katrina Knowles, 56, Patsy Bassett, 30, Steven Williams, 22, and Ella Murphy, 36, all of Ashland, Kentucky, were arrested for Trafficking in Controlled Substances 1st degree (methamphetamine), Trafficking in Controlled Substances 1st Degree (heroin), andPossession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Facing the same charges, but listed as homeless, were Everett Daniels, 54, and Samuel Elliot, 27.

Savannah Titlow 23, isn't facing drug charges, but was arrested on warrants for failure to appear, abuse/neglect of a child and contempt of court. Titlow is listed as homeless.

All were lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.