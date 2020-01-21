Six vehicles involved in two separate crashes Wayne County

First responders are working two separate crashes in Wayne County.

The first one occurred around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday on Spring Valley Circle.

Four vehicles are reportedly involved. There are reports of injuries.

The second accident happened around 7:45 a.m. on I-64 west near Exit 1.

A Wayne County dispatcher told WSAZ that two vehicles are involved. No word on possible injuries.

WSAZ has crews enroute to both accidents.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

