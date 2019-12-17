Slick roads reported in parts of the region

Slick roads are reported Tuesday night throughout parts of the region, first responders say.

They encourage drivers to slow down and use extreme caution.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say problem areas are 5th Street Hill, Cavalier Drive, Cedar Crest Drive, 16th Street Road near Hughes Branch Road, Norway Avenue around Saltwell Road and the 2800 block of 8th Avenue.

"Basically anywhere with standing water," a dispatch supervisor said.

Police in Ashland, Kentucky, also reported icy roads and black ice in some areas.

"We are receiving numerous collision reports that are related to ice on the roadways," police there say.

Police advise drivers to be extra cautious and give yourself plenty of room between cars to slow down and stop.