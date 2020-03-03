Slip closes road in Greenup County

An embankment slip has shut down KY 2 at North Fork Hill.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this happened at milemarker 8.8 Monday night into Tuesday morning.

This is about 2.5 miles from the KY 7 intersection along an embankment that was previously repaired. It has broken the pavement at least half way across the road, causing the road to collapse.

KY 2 will be closed until further notice. Engineers will assess the situation and plan for repairs.

There are barricades at the top and bottom of the hill at North Fork Road.

Drivers should detour using KY 827 and KY 7, or KY 1459, KY 784 and local routes.