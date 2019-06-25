Slipping hillside threatens homes

The heavy rain this month is taking a toll in one neighborhood, causing part of a hillside slip, taking out a big chunk of a couple back yards.

"I've lived here more than 25 years, and this is the first time I've ever seen anything like this happen," Mike Greene, who lives across the street, said.

Last Tuesday, the hillside behind two houses on Linden Avenue in Portsmouth slipped, bringing down an outbuilding.

"I was shocked when I got to my back deck," 86-year-old D'Lores Timberlake said. "It was gone!"

Timberlake's next-door-neighbor's house was built by Habitat for Humanity 7 years ago.

The woman who lives there tells WSAZ her homeowners insurance said this would be covered under natural disaster, but later she was told she wasn't covered by that type of incident, and she wouldn't be getting any financial assistance.

The Portsmouth city manager says they're aware of the slip, but it's on private property, so it'll be up to the property owners to deal with the issue.

Neighbors' fear is more rain could translate into the slide eventually taking out their homes. Timberlake says she's too old to think about moving.

"I might be going faster than what I think," she said.

