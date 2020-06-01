Slow down and move over: ODOT's message to drivers as work zone crashes increase

Slow down and move over: that's the message the Ohio Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists while out on the road after the 13th ODOT crew was hit last week.

"In 2019, we had over 6,500 crashes in work zones, both ODOT and non, statewide," said Matt McGuire, public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT reports the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in crashes from 2018 to 2019. Before the pandemic, ODOT was seeing similar trends to surpass the total number of crashes in 2019.

"We have seen five of the thirteen incidents happen since the various stay-at-home orders have been in place," McGuire said.

Ohio's Move Over Law is designed to protect the lives of everyone who works on or uses the roadways. The law requires all drivers to move over one lane while passing by any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside.

The original law took effect in 1999 to reduce risk to law enforcement officers and emergency responders. It was expanded in December 2013 to apply to every stationary vehicle with flashing lights, including road construction, maintenance, and utility crews.

