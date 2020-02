A semi-truck carrying logs rolled over along I-64 Tuesday evening.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ the slow, westbound lane near mile marker 22 was still closed early Wednesday morning. Police were also along the interstate monitoring the incident.

Dispatchers say they do not believe anyone was hurt when the semi rolled over.

No word on when the slow, westbound lane along I-64 will reopen.

