Small Shop Showdown at Huntington Mall

Do you have a great idea for a retail business? Maybe the only thing holding you back is the fear of what it would cost to rent store space.

Huntington Mall has a way to remove that fear for one budding retailer with the Small Shop Showdown. The mall is inviting entrepreneurs to pitch their business plans for the chance to win six months of free rent inside the mall.

Here’s how it works: Between January 6, 2020 and February 17, 2020, pitch your potential business online at www.huntingtonmall.com/smallshop.